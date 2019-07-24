Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Basil CLARKE

Add a Memory
Anthony Basil CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Anthony Basil. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 22 July 2019, aged 84. Beloved husband of Betty for 55 years, father of Anthea, Bede, David, Helen, Owen and Chris, grandad of 14 and great grandad of 2. Requiem Mass will be held at St Pius X Church, 59 Pine Road, Melville, Hamilton on Friday 26 July at 10.30am. Rosary at 7.30pm Thursday at same location. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Pius X Mission Group would be appreciated and these may be left at the service. Messages to [email protected] com or to the Clarke Family c/- PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.