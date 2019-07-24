|
CLARKE, Anthony Basil. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 22 July 2019, aged 84. Beloved husband of Betty for 55 years, father of Anthea, Bede, David, Helen, Owen and Chris, grandad of 14 and great grandad of 2. Requiem Mass will be held at St Pius X Church, 59 Pine Road, Melville, Hamilton on Friday 26 July at 10.30am. Rosary at 7.30pm Thursday at same location. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Pius X Mission Group would be appreciated and these may be left at the service. Messages to [email protected] com or to the Clarke Family c/- PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019