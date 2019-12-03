|
|
|
RUAKERE, Dr Anthony Ansley (Tony). MNZM Died peacefully at 12:15 on 2nd December 2019. Most dearly loved husband of Anne and proud and loving father of Alana and Rob, Matthew and Tari, Bianca and Guy and Shavaughn. Grandad of Myfanwy, Joshua, Emmarena, Te Karira, Evelyn and Keita and great grandad to Keena. Friend to Tim, Laura and Callum. A fabulous uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Much loved brother and brother in law to the McLeod, Ruakere and Russell whanau. Tangihanga will be held at Oakura Marae, SH 45, Oakura, at 10:00am on Thursday 5 December, followed by burial at the family Urupa. For Tony Go softly into the night my love your last karanga has rung out, the ancestors are calling,go be with them the whare is quiet now and no birds sing, but the river still runs and in its song I hear your voice go now to Te Tai Hua where skylarks call above go softly go in peace go my love. Bye Anne "Hi da ba"
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019