Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
0800 141 568
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony RUAKERE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Anthony Ansley (Tony) RUAKERE

Add a Memory
Dr Anthony Ansley (Tony) RUAKERE Notice
RUAKERE, Dr Anthony Ansley (Tony). MNZM Died peacefully at 12:15 on 2nd December 2019. Most dearly loved husband of Anne and proud and loving father of Alana and Rob, Matthew and Tari, Bianca and Guy and Shavaughn. Grandad of Myfanwy, Joshua, Emmarena, Te Karira, Evelyn and Keita and great grandad to Keena. Friend to Tim, Laura and Callum. A fabulous uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Much loved brother and brother in law to the McLeod, Ruakere and Russell whanau. Tangihanga will be held at Oakura Marae, SH 45, Oakura, at 10:00am on Thursday 5 December, followed by burial at the family Urupa. For Tony Go softly into the night my love your last karanga has rung out, the ancestors are calling,go be with them the whare is quiet now and no birds sing, but the river still runs and in its song I hear your voice go now to Te Tai Hua where skylarks call above go softly go in peace go my love. Bye Anne "Hi da ba"



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -