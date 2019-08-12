Home

SPROUL, Annie. Passed away peacefully and gently, surrounded by family, at Auckland Hospital on 10th August 2019. Aged 85 yrs. Dearly loved wife of Don (deceased), and adored partner of Graham (deceased). Much loved mother of Brett (deceased), Karen, Suzanne, Matthew and Jeffrey. Loving granny of Sam, Brianna, Max, Ben and Amelie; and great-granny of Kobe and Benjamin. Loved older sis of Lyndsay. A celebration of Annie's life will be held on Thursday 15th August at 1.30pm at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. We farewell our beautiful Mum. We love you and miss you so much. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
