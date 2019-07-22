Home

Annie Mary (Mary) HUNTER

HUNTER, Annie Mary (Mary). Passed away with family at her side at Cascades Home and Hospital on 20th July 2019 after a long battle bravely borne. Aged 74 years Beloved wife for 52 years of Frank. Loved Mum of Tanya & Phil, Nicci & Colin. Cherished Grandmother "Me- Me" of Holly. A celebration of Mary's life will take place at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Hamilton on Thursday 25th July at 2pm. All communications for the Hunter family may be posted c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019
