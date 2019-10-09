Home

More Obituaries for Annie CARN-BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Gray CARN-BENNETT

Annie Gray CARN-BENNETT Notice
CARN-BENNETT, Annie Gray. On 5 October 2019, peacefully at Mercy Parklands, age 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Loved mother and mother in-law of Janet and Paul (deceased), Robert and Mandy. Loved Nana of Simon, Gaynor, Loren, Chris, Michael and Rachel. Much loved great grandma of Harry, Ruby and India. A heart felt thank you to staff at Mercy Parklands, also Harry and Gail, for their love, care and kindness. Annie is reunited with her darling Bob. Rest in peace Annie. A private family farewell has been held. Any queries please phone Rob on 027 3466 559.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
