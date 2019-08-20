|
HARRINGTON, Annie Freda (nee Spencer). Passed away suddenly into the loving care of her Lord and Saviour Jesus on 16 August 2019, aged 84 years, at home in Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier. Loved wife of her late husband Ron, sister of the late Allan Galley. Mother and mother-in-law to Naomi and Tom, Heather and Bruce (Australia), Lynette and Murray, Ray and Pauline. Loving Grandmother to 9 and Great-Grandmother to 19. Loved sister-in-law to Jean Perry, Cousin and Aunty to families. Caring friend to those she knew and in her community at Selwyn village. A funeral will be held at Hosanna World Harvest Church, 119 Richardson Road, Mount Albert at 11:30am on Friday 23 August.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019