WATT, Annie Campbell (nee Kidd). Formerly Charles. Passed away peacefully on the 10th August 2019 aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie Charles and Bill Watt. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ben (deceased), Richard and Lisa, Clive and Philippa and grandmother of Pete and Krissy, Nicki and Tim, Mike and Charley, Mark and Helen, Andrew and Linda, Olivia and Travis and "old Nana" to her nine great- grandchildren. A beautiful life, well lived but now at rest. A special thank you to all the staff at Ryman Possum Bourne Pukekohe for their amazing love and care of Mum. A celebration of Ann's life will be held at the Pukekohe Reformed Church, cnr Victoria & Seddon St, Pukekohe, on Friday 16th August commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019