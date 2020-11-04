Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
No. 1 Chapel of Waikumete Cemetery
4128 Great North Road
Glen Eden
Annie AH CHAN Notice
AH CHAN, Annie. Aged 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday 31 October 2020. Beloved wife of the late George, much loved mother of Mervyn and Wesley and mother in law of Alice and Sally, cherished grandmother of Brendon, Kathy, Melissa, Selena, John, Diane, Krystal and their partners, and adored great grandmother of Isla, Xander, Haydn, Hugo, Joshua, Tayla, Isabelle, Hunter and Harrison. A celebration of Annie's life will be held at the No. 1 Chapel of Waikumete Cemetery 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden on Saturday 7 November at 11am. Interment thereafter at Waikumete Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Johns Ambulance and sent c/- Private Bag 14902 Panmure, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020
