More Obituaries for Annette STEVENS
Annette STEVENS

Annette STEVENS Notice
STEVENS, Annette. At her home on Sunday August 9, 2020, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of Rev. Ewing Stevens, loved mother of Jenny, Jane, Adam and the late Jason and the late Rosemary and grandchildren Jana, Billy, Sienna and Sonny and great grandchildren William and Beauden. Loved aunt to an extended family. A private service was held in her home at Alexandra on Tuesday August 11 followed by a cremation. Messages to 230 Hillview Rd No 1 RD Alexandra or [email protected] xtra.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
