Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30 a.m.
All Souls Chapel of Purewa Cemetery
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Annette Shirley (Brennan) JEWKES

Annette Shirley (Brennan) JEWKES Notice
JEWKES, Annette Shirley (nee Brennan). Passed away on the 10 of March 2020, aged 78, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Steve. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Simone and Ray, and Carla and Damon. Cherished Grandad of Elliot, Leon, and Nina. Will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A funeral service will be held on Monday the 16th March 2020 at the All Souls Chapel of Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
