JEWKES, Annette Shirley (nee Brennan). Passed away on the 10 of March 2020, aged 78, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Steve. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Simone and Ray, and Carla and Damon. Cherished Grandad of Elliot, Leon, and Nina. Will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A funeral service will be held on Monday the 16th March 2020 at the All Souls Chapel of Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020