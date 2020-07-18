Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Aidans Presbyterian Church
23 Walter Streven Drive
Takanini
Annette Rosalie PATTERSON

Annette Rosalie PATTERSON Notice
PATTERSON, Annette Rosalie. Aged 79 years, peacefully passed away on the 16th of July 2020, after a short illness in Auckland City Hospital. Mother of the late Karla Maria Phillips and Geoffrey Lorraway. Sister to June Booker and Desmond Epps. Thank you to the staff at Auckland hospital for their wonderful care. A Memorial service will be held at St Aidans Presbyterian Church, 23 Walter Streven Drive Conifer Grove Takanini on Thursday 23 of July 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020
