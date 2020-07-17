|
HOUSHAM, Annette Rhoda. Passed away on 15th July 2020, in her 80th Year, at the North Shore Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Eddie. Mother of David and Natalie, Levonne and Michael. Grandma of Monique, Piper and Danny-Kate. Loved sister of Pam Kember. Step mum of Eileen, Wayne, Pamela and Phillip. A service to celebrate Annette's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Tuesday, the 21st of July 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the SPCA would be appreciated. Our grateful thanks to the staff of North Shore Hospital for their loving care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2020