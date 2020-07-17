Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette HOUSHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Rhoda HOUSHAM

Add a Memory
Annette Rhoda HOUSHAM Notice
HOUSHAM, Annette Rhoda. Passed away on 15th July 2020, in her 80th Year, at the North Shore Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Eddie. Mother of David and Natalie, Levonne and Michael. Grandma of Monique, Piper and Danny-Kate. Loved sister of Pam Kember. Step mum of Eileen, Wayne, Pamela and Phillip. A service to celebrate Annette's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Tuesday, the 21st of July 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the SPCA would be appreciated. Our grateful thanks to the staff of North Shore Hospital for their loving care.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -