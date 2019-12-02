|
MILLEN, Annette (nee Castleton). Passed away on 29th November 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Bob Millen. Loved mother of Carolyn and Stuart, Susan and James, Heather and Stephen. Adored Nana of Lisa and Will, Sara, Amy, Mitchell and Abbi, Ryan, Megan, Bridget and Katrina. Many thanks to the staff at CHT Waiuku for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Annette's life will be held at St Andrews Centre, Queen Street, Waiuku on Tuesday 3rd December, at 1:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019