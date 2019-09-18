Home

Annette Margaret (Reid) CASTLE

Annette Margaret (Reid) CASTLE Notice
CASTLE, Annette Margaret. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday 15 September 2019, aged 77 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Leanne, Geoffrey and Rezina, Graeme, Gail and Russell. Cherished nanan of Samantha, Ashleigh, Mitchell, Logan, Maddison, and Dyashna. "Forever in our hearts". A celebration of Annette's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Wednesday 25 September at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
