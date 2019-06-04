|
|
|
BOURKE, Annette Josephine. Died on June 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Much loved mother of Christopher, Cheryl (deceased), Leslie-Anne, Gregory, Geraldine & Allanah. Grandmother of Patrice, Kylie, Melissa, Tessa, Kennedy and Joshua. A service to celebrate Annette's life will be held on Thursday, 6 June 2019 at 11am at the Chapel of Faith in the Oaks, Waikumete Cemetery. Entrance gate Waikumete Road off Glenview Road, Glen Eden. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
Read More