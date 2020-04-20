Home

KIBBLEWHITE, Annette Helen Mary. On 17th April 2020, peacefully at North Shore Hospital after a brief illness. Aged 91 years. Much loved wife of Alick, mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Yvonne, the late Gary, and Jenny and Don, and Nan to Thomas, Mike, Jordan, Anna and Rachel. Great Nan to Ava and Forrest. She will be sadly missed. Due to the restrictions in place at this time, a private cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held for Annette at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020
