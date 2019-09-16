Home

Annette Eve (Johnston) GRAY

Annette Eve (Johnston) GRAY Notice
GRAY, Annette Eve (nee Johnston). Passed away peacefully at home on 12 September 2019 aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Neil for 58 years. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Michael and Jackie, Raewyn and Ben, David and Joanna, and Mayura her Thai daughter. Cherished Nan of Steven, Christina, Nicholas, Jessica and Marianna. Treasured sister of Neville and sister-in-law of Lorraine. Friend to many, young and old. A celebration of Annette's life will be held at Kereone Rugby Club Rooms, Campbell Park, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to your favourite charity All communications to the Gray family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
