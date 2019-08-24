Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annette JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Cecelia JONES

Add a Memory
Annette Cecelia JONES Notice
JONES, Annette Cecelia. Also known as Kathryn Houston. Passed away suddenly earlier this week. Beloved daughter of Raymond and Iris, sister of Michael, Theresa, Maria, Gregory and Angela and aunt of Elizabeth and Sophia. We all wish her peace, love and rest. Many thanks to Caroline for all her love and support of our sister over the years and also Nettie's AA counterparts. Funeral will be held at 1pm, Monday 26th of August 2019 at St Benedict's Church, Eden Terrace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.