JONES, Annette Cecelia. Also known as Kathryn Houston. Passed away suddenly earlier this week. Beloved daughter of Raymond and Iris, sister of Michael, Theresa, Maria, Gregory and Angela and aunt of Elizabeth and Sophia. We all wish her peace, love and rest. Many thanks to Caroline for all her love and support of our sister over the years and also Nettie's AA counterparts. Funeral will be held at 1pm, Monday 26th of August 2019 at St Benedict's Church, Eden Terrace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019