|
|
|
MEYER, Annette Agnes (nee Lacassie). July 26, 1933 - August 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Frances Mary (Neen) and Leon John (Wongi) Lacassie. Much loved sister of the late Matthew (Jimmy) and John. Much loved wife of the late Bruce (Larney). Adored Mother and Mother-in-Law of Antoinette, Charmaine and Wayne, Brendan and Trish, Kieran and Kerry. A very special and adored Granny to Natasha and Richie, Nicholas and Rosie, Timothy and Caroline, Catherine, Jack and Jedda, Sam, Hayley, James and Alysha, Genevieve and Evan, Melissa and Ants, Luke and Jenny. Doting Great Grandmother to Kacey, Theodore, Bronson, Ottilie, Pippa, Louie, Ethan, Riley and Skylar. Passed away peacefully on the 21st of August 2019 at Howick Baptist Home aged 86 years. The family wishes to thank the staff at HBH for their loving care and attention to Mum, Granny and Great Granny, she loved you all. A private memorial is to be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019