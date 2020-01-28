|
HOLWERDA, Anneke (Anna, Beppe). 14 November 1932 - 25 January 2020 Loved wife of the late Jan (John), and dearest mother and mother in-law to Peter and Kaye and the late Yoka , John and Milenka, Rex, Mark and Wendy . Wonderful and devoted Beppe to 12 Grandchildren and 9 and a 1/2 great grandchildren. Loved and missed by family around the world. Zo geliefd nooit vergeten Thank you to all the staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital for your wonderful care of our precious Beppe. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Franklin Memorial Hospital would be greatly appreciated . A service will be held at St Andrews Centre, Queen Street, Waiuku on Friday 31st January, at 1:30pm. Followed by interment at Waiuku Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020