WARREN, Anne. Died peacefully at St John's Wood in Taupo on 16 April 2020. Nana will be very greatly missed by her daughter Penny, her grandsons Shamus, Harry and Rory and her great grandchildren Sam, Anna, Rose, Hannah and Alex, also her six nieces and nephews in the UK. Nana was privately cremated and when the borders reopen she will wing her way to the Canadian Rockies to rejoin her beloved Didda in helping to keep the Grizzly bears away from the calves while we, the family, will celebrate her amazing life of 96 years. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 21, 2020