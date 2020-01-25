Home

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
97 Hokianga Road
Dargaville
RADONICH, Anne Vide (nee Mihotich). passed away on 23 January 2020, peacefully, surrounded by family; aged 84. Much and dearly loved wife of Len for 65 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of George (dec) and Amanda, and John. Special Granny to Joe, Samuel, Gabriel, and Leiarra. Great-Granny to Kacey. Anne's Service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 97 Hokianga Road, Dargaville on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 at 11 am; followed by a private burial. All communications to PO Box 35, Dargaville 0340. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to St. John's Ambulance would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
