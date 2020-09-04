Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
Anne Teresa Seymour (Thorp) POULTON

Anne Teresa Seymour (Thorp) POULTON Notice
POULTON, Anne Teresa Seymour (nee Thorp). Passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday 1 September 2020. Loved wife to the late Charles. Step mum to Charlie, John and Sandra. Aunty Anne to all the grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 8 September at 2pm. Due to the current restrictions, please contact Anne's family if you wish to attend.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2020
