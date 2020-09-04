|
POULTON, Anne Teresa Seymour (nee Thorp). Passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday 1 September 2020. Loved wife to the late Charles. Step mum to Charlie, John and Sandra. Aunty Anne to all the grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 8 September at 2pm. Due to the current restrictions, please contact Anne's family if you wish to attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2020