Anne SHIELD

Anne SHIELD Notice
SHIELD, Anne. Peacefully on 2 November 2019 at Auckland City Hospital, surrounded by friends she cherished. United once more with her beloved soulmate, the late Bob. Anne will be missed by her closest and dearest friends she held dear in her life. She will be sadly missed by her step-daughter Christine and great-grandchildren. Anne's Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Friday 8 November at: Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage 34 Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe. Ph 09-279-9098



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
