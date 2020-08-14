|
O'SULLIVAN, Anne (nee Mooney). On Sunday 9 August 2020. Anne passed away peacefully after a short illness. Due to the current lock down in Auckland there will be a private burial. Regretfully the Requiem Mass scheduled for 1pm Saturday 15 August, has been cancelled. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. This will be advised once level 1 is reached. The family would like to express their appreciation for all the kind messages.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2020