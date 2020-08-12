Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Francis De Sales Catholic Church
8 Finchley Road
Torbay
Anne (nee Mooney) (Constance) O'SULLIVAN

Anne (nee Mooney) (Constance) O'SULLIVAN Notice
O'SULLIVAN, Anne (Constance) (nee Mooney). On Sunday 9th August 2020. Anne passed away peacefully after a short illness. Dear Wife and close friend of the late Des, much loved and respected Mother and Mother-in-law to Maura and Jonathan Young, Donal and Mandy, Joseph and Penny, Gerard and Bronwyn. Special Nana to Luke, Joseph, Anna-Louise, Brendon, Finn, Alexa and Jack, Jesse and Sasha, Reuben, Aimee and Ethan; and Great Grandchildren Bella, Jada and Luca. A Requiem Mass will be held as a Celebration of Anne's life at St Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 8 Finchley Road, Torbay on Saturday 15th August 2020 at 1 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
