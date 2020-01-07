|
|
|
TOY, Anne-Marie (nee Freeman). 1945 - 2020. Passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice on 2 January 2020. Loved by all who loved her. Mother to Vicki, Melanie and Duncan, Partner to John. A funeral service for Anne will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Saturday 18 January at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Anne to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Tauranga would be appreciated. Communication to the Anne-Marie Toy Family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020