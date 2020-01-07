Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Woodhill
167 Grange Road
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne-Marie TOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne-Marie (Freeman) TOY


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Anne-Marie (Freeman) TOY Notice
TOY, Anne-Marie (nee Freeman). 1945 - 2020. Passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice on 2 January 2020. Loved by all who loved her. Mother to Vicki, Melanie and Duncan, Partner to John. A funeral service for Anne will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Saturday 18 January at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Anne to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Tauranga would be appreciated. Communication to the Anne-Marie Toy Family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne-Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -