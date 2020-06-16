|
SCHEURICH, Anne-Marie. Born 22 July, 1933 Born in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is with great sadness to announce her passing, peacefully on Friday 12th June, 2020 at St Johns Wood Rest home in Taupo. Much loved Mother of Gregory, Phillip, Keven, Anthony, Quinton, Debbie and Ingrid. Grandmother of 16. A formidable woman, with incredible fortitude and stamina. Lover of craft and music, accompanied by an unshakeable faith. She will truly be missed. May God rest her soul. Requiem Mass was held to celebrate Anne - Marie's life on Monday 15th June, 2020, at St Patricks Church in Taupo. Communications with Anne- Marie's Family - to Ingrid McAdam 96 St James Drive, Rototuna, Hamilton 3210 or email: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020