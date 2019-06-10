McLEOD, Anne Marie (Anne) (nee Viljoen). Born May 18, 1932. Passed away on June 06, 2019. Mum, you left us on Thursday. You were always there for us and you always seemed to know exactly what we needed and when. You always stood in the gap for us regardless of what we did. You spoiled us rotten when you could. Neil and I are indeed privileged to have been your sons. Thank you and go well mum, rest in peace, we will see you on the other side later. Mother to Neil and Craig; Grandmother to Sean and Simon, Luke and Shinga. Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019