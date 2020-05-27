|
BLUMENTHAL, Anne Lorraine. 15 January 1951 - 25 May 2020 Passed away at home after a short illness. Loved wife of Neil for over 50 years. Treasured mother of Wayne and Simon. Loved sister of Mark Sutherland (Christchurch). No more pain and suffering, now safe in the arms of Jesus. A service celebrating Anne's life will be held at Snells Beach Baptist Church, 410 Mahurangi East Road, Snells Beach on Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at 11:00am, followed by interment at Matakana Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, if you wish to attend please contact 0211387191 on or before Sunday 31st June 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020