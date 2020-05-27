Home

Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Snells Beach Baptist Church
410 Mahurangi East Road
Snells Beach
View Map
Anne Lorraine BLUMENTHAL


1951 - 2020
BLUMENTHAL, Anne Lorraine. 15 January 1951 - 25 May 2020 Passed away at home after a short illness. Loved wife of Neil for over 50 years. Treasured mother of Wayne and Simon. Loved sister of Mark Sutherland (Christchurch). No more pain and suffering, now safe in the arms of Jesus. A service celebrating Anne's life will be held at Snells Beach Baptist Church, 410 Mahurangi East Road, Snells Beach on Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at 11:00am, followed by interment at Matakana Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, if you wish to attend please contact 0211387191 on or before Sunday 31st June 2020.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020
