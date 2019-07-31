|
COE, Anne Leonora. Late of Bribie Island, Queensland, Australia. Passed away peacefully at home on 28 July 2019. Beloved Wife of Norman. Loving Mother of Mark, Harvey, Valerie and Warrick. Much loved Mother-in-law of Katrina, Michaelyn, Ross and Ote. Cherished Grand-Nana of her 10 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Anne's life to be held at the Uniting Church, Webster Street, Bongaree, Queensland, Australia on Friday 02 August 2019 at 11am. Our Heartfelt thanks to both Blue and Palliative care staff for their ongoing support. Bribie Island Funerals ph +61-7-3410-8743
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019