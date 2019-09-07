Home

Anne Lee (Grey) RIDGLEY

Anne Lee (Grey) RIDGLEY Notice
RIDGLEY, Anne Lee (nee Grey). Passed away quickly and peacefully in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday morning 4th September 2019, with Her beloved Daughter Briar at Her Side, aged 88 years. Cherished Wife of the late Arthur Ridgely, much loved Sister of John, Robert his wife Helen and the late David Grey, much loved Mother of Briar and the late Judy Ridgley, adored Grandmother of Daniel and Gabriella. Adored Aunt of Flee Coker- Grey, Cameron and the late Richard Grey, Lenny Coker and Great Aunt of Theo, Harri and Juno. Forever in our Hearts. Memorial Service Thursday 12th September 1pm at St Andrews Church Waiuku, followed by a private burial at Glen Murray Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
