JOHNSON, Anne Laurie. Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Arran Court Rest Home on Tuesday 4th June 2019; aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Patrick and Janice, Sharon and the late Russell, Bruce and Maria. Much loved grandmother of Jonathan, Daniel, Benjamin, Katie and Great Grandmother of Ezra and Lucy. A lady always in our memories. A Requiem Mass will be held at Holy Cross Parish hall, 8 Lavelle Road Henderson, on Saturday 08th June at 10am followed by burial at the Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
