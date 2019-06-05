Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Laurie JOHNSON

Notice Condolences

Anne Laurie JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON, Anne Laurie. Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Arran Court Rest Home on Tuesday 4th June 2019; aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Patrick and Janice, Sharon and the late Russell, Bruce and Maria. Much loved grandmother of Jonathan, Daniel, Benjamin, Katie and Great Grandmother of Ezra and Lucy. A lady always in our memories. A Requiem Mass will be held at Holy Cross Parish hall, 8 Lavelle Road Henderson, on Saturday 08th June at 10am followed by burial at the Waikumete Cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.