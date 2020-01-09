Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Marae
Anne Kinokino (Kono) CLARK

Anne Kinokino (Kono) CLARK Notice
CLARK, Anne Kinokino (Kono). Ka tau wehe te po, ka po! Po, ka ao, ka awatea! E Kono, moea te moenga roa o ngo matua tupuna ki te po uriuri ki te po tango tango ki te po i oti atu. Haere! Haere! Haere! With great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of 'Kono' at age 62. She will lie in state at Maungatautari Marae Hicks Rd, Karapiro, Cambridge amongst her Ngati Koroki Kahukura whanau. Funeral service will take place 11.00am Friday 10 January at the Marae followed by burial at Taurewarewa Urupa. Tena koutou katoa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
