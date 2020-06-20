Home

Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
1:30 p.m.
The Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals
entrance 17 Western Hills Drive
Whau Valley
MARTIN, Anne Kennedy. In Whangarei, on 17th June 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Loved mum and mother in law of Robert (Bob) and Joyce, Delma and Robert Guy, Fay and Lindsay Todd, Donny (Don) (deceased), and Christine. Loved nana of 11 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 4 great, great grandchildren. Special thanks to Radius Potter Home staff for their love and care. A service for Anne will be held at The Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Wednesday 24th June 2020. All communications to the 'Martin Family' c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
