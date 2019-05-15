|
DAVIES, Anne Kathleen (Annie). Of Wanaka, on Sunday May 12 2019 at Dunedin Hospital. With deep sadness we share this with you. Long beloved wife of Alastair Heine; Adored mother of Millie Heine; Dearly loved daughter of Winton and Judy Davies; Precious angel sister of Heather Davies and Libby Blackley; Loved sister- in-law of Amanda Heine, Sarah Heine and Rik Twyman, Donna Warren, and Stephen Blackley; Treasured Auntie Annie of Megan and Kirsten Blackley, and Brianna Heine. In lieu of flowers, donations to KidsCan www.kidscan.org.nz. A celebration of Annie's life will be held 3 pm Friday, May 17, at the Lookout Lodge, 285 Maungawera Valley Road, Wanaka. All welcome including latecomers. Messages to PO Box 136, Wanaka, 9343. Cared for by AFFINITY FUNERALS Central Otago & Lakes District FDANZ
