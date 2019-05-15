Home

Anne Kathleen (Annie) DAVIES

Anne Kathleen (Annie) DAVIES Notice
DAVIES, Anne Kathleen (Annie). Of Wanaka, on Sunday May 12 2019 at Dunedin Hospital. With deep sadness we share this with you. Long beloved wife of Alastair Heine; Adored mother of Millie Heine; Dearly loved daughter of Winton and Judy Davies; Precious angel sister of Heather Davies and Libby Blackley; Loved sister- in-law of Amanda Heine, Sarah Heine and Rik Twyman, Donna Warren, and Stephen Blackley; Treasured Auntie Annie of Megan and Kirsten Blackley, and Brianna Heine. In lieu of flowers, donations to KidsCan www.kidscan.org.nz. A celebration of Annie's life will be held 3 pm Friday, May 17, at the Lookout Lodge, 285 Maungawera Valley Road, Wanaka. All welcome including latecomers. Messages to PO Box 136, Wanaka, 9343. Cared for by AFFINITY FUNERALS Central Otago & Lakes District FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2019
