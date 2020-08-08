|
JENKIN, Anne. Born on 28 April 1950, a dearly loved daughter to Iona, wife to Garry, mother to Mel and Sarita, and Nana to Oscar. Anne was kind, gentle and loving. She was an inspiration to us all. She fought bravery till the end when she passed peacefully the morning of 6 August 2020. We have so many beautiful memories of you to cherish. You will always be in our hearts and we will miss you forever. We love you. A service will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, 11 Killarney Street, Takapuna on Tuesday 11 August at 11.00am, followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020