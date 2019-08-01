|
HASTIE, Anne Irene. On July 28th 2019, peacefully at Auckland City Hospital, surrounded by family in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Sid and loved mother of Derek and Noelene, Lesley and David, Cookie (Sandra) and Brian and the late Bridgette. Loved grandma of Duncan and Darren, John and Jen, Matthew and Anna; Gabrielle and Cole, Tiffany, Melissa and Steve. Loved great-nana to Wiloughby, Dorothy-Mae; Kennedy and Scarlett; Caleb, Mason; Harry, and Emma. A private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2019