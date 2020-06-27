Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Paul's Catholic Church
Cnr Great South Road and Belt Street
Ngaruawahia
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne HODGKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne HODGKINSON

Add a Memory
Anne HODGKINSON Notice
HODGKINSON, Anne. Passed away peacefully on 25 June 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife and partner of Peter. Very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Anne-Marie and Stuart, Angela, Robert and Helen, Paul and Lucia. Much loved Nana of her 7 grandchildren. At peace with Jesus. A Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, Cnr Great South Road and Belt Street, Ngaruawahia on Tuesday 30 June at 1 pm followed by burial at Taupiri Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -