HODGKINSON, Anne. Passed away peacefully on 25 June 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife and partner of Peter. Very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Anne-Marie and Stuart, Angela, Robert and Helen, Paul and Lucia. Much loved Nana of her 7 grandchildren. At peace with Jesus. A Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, Cnr Great South Road and Belt Street, Ngaruawahia on Tuesday 30 June at 1 pm followed by burial at Taupiri Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020