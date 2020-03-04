Home

Anne GRANT

GRANT, Anne. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 29th February 2020, aged 98 years, at Radius Baycare, Haruru Falls. Loved wife of Gary (Deceased) and the late Reginald Hill. Cherished sister and best friend of Elaine. Sincere thanks to the staff at Radius Baycare, Haruru Falls for their care and support. In accordance with Anne's wishes a private cremation has been held. "Forever Remembered, Rest in Peace." Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
