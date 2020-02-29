Home

Requiem Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
7 Glendale Road
Glen Eden
MALCOLM, Anne Galloway. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 27 February 2020 at Sunset Hospital, in her 100th year. Cherished wife of the late John. Dearly loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Margarita and Phil Pardy, Jean and the late David Buist, Anne Malcolm and Karen Miller, Veronica and Lewis Jaine, Robert and Helen Malcolm, John Malcolm and Lou Kelly. Treasured by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Requiem Mass will celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7 Glendale Road, Glen Eden, Auckland on Monday 2nd March at 11.00am. A special thanks to all the Staff at Sunset Hospital for the love, care and dedication to Anne and her family. Communication to the The Malcolm Family, C/- Davis Funeral Services, PO Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
