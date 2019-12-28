|
RICKETT, Anne Frances. Passed away at peace with the Lord on Thursday 26 December 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Auckland. She leaves behind her husband of 44 years, Charles, son Giles, daughters Nathalie, Jessica and Tamara, daughter in law Bev, sons in law Nick and Simon, nine grandchildren Diva, Alexandra, Christopher, Maia, Niamh, Amira, Toby, Frances and Florence. She is with her eldest son Paul, in glory. She will be much missed by her family and friends. Funeral and refreshments on Tuesday 31 December from 11am-1pm at the Chapel at Tipene Funerals, 24 Hill Street, Onehunga. No flowers please, but donations in lieu to either Mercy Hospice Auckland or MS New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019