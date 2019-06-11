|
FARMER, Anne. Sunrise 14 May 1953 - Sunset 9 June 2019. Cherished daughter of Isabella and the late Alec Farmer. Precious 'blister' of Sandra and Bob Provic. Darling aunty of Gina and Carla. Dearest friend to many. "In God's garden above, stands a rose we dearly love, she stands with petals open wide, watered by the tears we've cried, her fragrance fills our lives each day, locked in our hearts she will always stay, all our love Anne, from all your family." A service to celebrate Anne's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 12 June at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Totara Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ afarmer0906
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
