KNOX, Anne Elizabeth. On 9 August 2019 after a short illness, aged 94 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Harold, much loved and precious mother and mother-in-law of Kathryn and Lloyd (Auckland), Jeanne and Michael (Byron Bay, Australia), step-mother to Jan and Graeme (deceased), Nan Nan of Nicola, Nan of Lindsay, Malcolm, Chris, Brendon and Stephen, and Grand Nan Nan of Elena, Lewis, Arnold, Aidan, Joshua and Thomas. A wonderful life well lived. Sincere thanks to the Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital staff for their loving care of Anne during her years with them. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at the St George's Anglican Church at 19 Ranfurly Road Epsom on Saturday 24 August 2019 at 10 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019