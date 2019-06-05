Home

Anne DAVIES

DAVIES, Anne. Passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3rd 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family and beautiful garden. Much loved wife of Gwyn and loving mum of Megan, Cathy and Mandy. Grannie Annie to Liam, Olivia, Ryan, Thomas, Saige, Louie and Robbie. Treasured sister of Sue. Special thanks to all of Anne's family and dear friends who have been so kind, caring and supportive throughout this time. A service to celebrate Anne's life will be held in Anne and Gwyn's garden, 271 Wairoa Road, Te Puna on Saturday 8th June at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice can be left at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
