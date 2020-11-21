|
BEESON, Anne Catherine (nee Bennett). Lover of good food, wine, flowers, music, dogs plus her family and friends. Passed away peacefully aged 83 at Grace Joel on the 18th of November. Loved wife of the late Barrie, daughter of the late George and Moira, sister of the late Marjorie, sister-in-law of Leighton and Jenny. Fabulous Aunty to Michael, Dean and Fiona - you were the best. Much loved great Aunt to Sophie, Alexandra and Charlotte and great-great Aunt to three wee ones. Loved friend of Chris and Donna. You will certainly be missed. A celebration of Anne's life will take place at 3.00pm on the 11th of December at All Saints Chapel, Purewa,100 Saint Johns Road, St Johns, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020