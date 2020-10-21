Home

Service
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
11:30 a.m.
St Aidan's Church
5 Ascot Avenue
Remuera
Annabelle Vera FOWLER

FOWLER, Annabelle Vera. On 19th October 2020, surrounded by family. Loved and loving wife of Stewart, Mum of Lucy and Meg, daughter of Gilian and the late Trevor Melville, sister and sister in law of Andrew and Edwina and Grant Neilson, daughter in law of Warwick and Christine Fowler, sister in law of Rosemary and Ivan Papich and Andrea Fowler and Grant Boyd. Special and loved Aunt of Sarah and James and Finn and Lachie. A service to celebrate Annabelle's life will be held at St Aidan's Church, 5 Ascot Avenue, Remuera on Saturday 24th October at 11.30am. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annabelle's name to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144, would be sincerely appreciated. The service will be livestreamed please contact catherine. [email protected] for further details.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020
