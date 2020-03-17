Home

Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Annabelle Mary Cassidy (Chiqy) JOSEPH


1949 - 2020
Annabelle Mary Cassidy (Chiqy) JOSEPH Notice
JOSEPH, Annabelle Mary Cassidy (Chiqy). Sunrise 26 November 1949 Sunset 14 March 2020. Richard, Jarm, Bernard, Kirsty, Duke and family invite you to her service(s) 1) Service Tuesday 17 March 2020 9am to 11am. Light lunch Glenora Rugby League 50a Glendale Road Glen Eden 0602 Hosted by the Almighty Bears all welcome. 2) Burial Wednesday 18th March 2020 at Wharekawa Marae, Kaiaua, Whakatiwai cnr Rata and East Coast Roads Hauraki 2473 Service 11am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
