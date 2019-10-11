Home

Annabella (Pepin) GILLIES

Annabella (Pepin) GILLIES Notice
GILLIES, Annabella (nee Pepin). Passed away peacefully with family at her side on 9 October 2019. Aged 73 years. Loving wife to Brian, Mother and Mother-in-law to Lisa and James, Karen and Milan, Sarah-Jane and Jerome. Beloved Nanabelle to Emily and Christian, Marco and Madeline, Oscar and Poppy. A service will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Saturday 12 October at 2.00 pm. A huge thank you to the Staff at Hilda Ross Retirement Village for their care and support. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
