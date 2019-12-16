Home

VAN DEN BERG, Anna (Ans). After a slow fading of her loving light died peacefully on Monday 9th December. Beloved wife of the late Kees. Much loved mother and mother in law of Barry and Jolet, Annette and Mick, Christina, Anthony and Lea, Paul and Susanne, Neal and grandchildren Rianne and Mady, Adam and Jacqui, Audrey and Ruby and great grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to all the loving and caring staff at Carnarvon Hospital. Anna is now forever surrounded by love. Service to be held 11am Saturday 21st December at Waikumete Cemetary Chapel One. In lieu of flowers donations to West Auckland Hospice appreciated. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
